Irish data regulator requests information from DeepSeek on data processing

DUBLIN : Ireland's Data Protection Commission has requested information from Chinese artificial intelligence app DeepSeek about data processing conducted in relation to Irish users, it said on Wednesday.

While the Data Protection Commission is the lead EU regulator for most of the top U.S. internet firms due to the location of their European Union operations in Ireland, DeepSeek has not designated Ireland as its EU headquarters.

"The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has written to DeepSeek requesting information on the data processing conducted in relation to data subjects in Ireland," a statement from the Irish regulator said.

