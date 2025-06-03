Irish fintech Nomupay gets $40 million investment from SoftBank

STOCKHOLM :Irish fintech Nomupay said on Tuesday it had received a $40 million investment from an unit of SoftBank Corp at a valuation of $290 million to help it expand in Asian countries such as Japan.

Nomupay started operations in 2021 after buying licences from payments company Wirecard, which collapsed a year earlier in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal.

Nomupay has since raised $120 million, with the last round of $37 million in January valuing it at $200 million.

"We will integrate the Japanese payment methods that are provided by SoftBank, which means the rest of the world can now access Japan, and then we will jointly expand into other markets," Nomupay CEO Peter Burridge told Reuters.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Nomupay is a payment processor focusing on local and cross-border payments and operates in an industry dominated by the likes of Stripe and Adyen.

"We aim to be profitable by the end of the year," Burridge said.