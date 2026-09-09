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Irish media regulator opens formal investigation into X over child access
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Irish media regulator opens formal investigation into X over child access

Irish media regulator opens formal investigation into X over child access

FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

09 Sep 2026 12:20AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2026 12:27AM)
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DUBLIN, Sept 8 : Ireland's media regulator has begun a formal investigation into social media platform X over compliance with provisions on age assurance and parental controls, it said on Tuesday.

The regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has the power to apply a fine of up to 10 per cent of relevant annual turnover under Ireland's Online Safety Code.

Under the code, age assurance is required to ensure that children do not see videos "depicting pornography or extreme/gross and gratuitous violence or acts of cruelty," the regulator said in a statement announcing the investigation.

It said concerns had arisen in relation to the "potential ineffective implementation of age assurance mechanisms by X," adding that age assurance based solely on self-declaration is not considered effective.

"A concern exists that the parental controls put in place by X may not be effective, do not have minimum requirements, are hard to locate," it added.

(Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by William James)

Source: Reuters
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