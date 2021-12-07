Logo
Irish watchdog completes Instagram investigation over children's data
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

07 Dec 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 10:49PM)
DUBLIN : Ireland's data regulator has completed a draft ruling on social network Instagram's handling of children's personal data and shared it with other European Union regulators, it said on Tuesday.

Ireland's Data Protection Commission, the EU's lead regulator for Instagram owner Facebook, opened the investigation in late 2020.

Other regulators will be allowed to submit their opinions on the ruling as part of the EU's decision-making process.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

