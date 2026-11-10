Israeli AI security startup Bay raises $50 million

JERUSALEM, Nov 10 : Israeli AI security startup Bay said on Tuesday it raised $50 million in early round funding after less than a year of working in secrecy with dozens of companies.

• Bay says it addresses a primary barrier to AI adoption by "allowing autonomous agents to perform business-critical work safely while enterprises retain control and accountability at scale"

• The financing includes $37 million in a Series A round led by Battery Ventures and previously undisclosed $13 million seed funding led by YL Ventures and Striker Venture Partners

• Customers include Micron, Peloton, ClickUp and Wix

• Bay said it will use the funding to expand its product and engineering teams as well as its sales, marketing and customer teams in the United States and Europe