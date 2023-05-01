Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Software Q1 profit tops estimates
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Israeli cyber security firm Check Point Software Q1 profit tops estimates

01 May 2023 05:13PM (Updated: 01 May 2023 05:13PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Check Point Software Technologies reported on Monday higher than expected profit for the first quarter of 2023, boosted by growth in its consolidated cyber security platform that prevents attacks across networks, mobile and the cloud.

The Israeli-based company said it earned $1.80 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the January-March period, up 15 per cent from $1.57 a year earlier. Revenue grew 4 per cent to $566 million.

It was forecast to earn $1.74 a share on revenue of $569 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Check Point said it bought back 2.6 million shares in the quarter, worth $325 million, as part of its ongoing $2 billion share repurchase programme.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.