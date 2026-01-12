Israeli cyber startup Torq raises $140 million at $1.2 billion valuation

Jan ‌11 : Israeli cyber startup Torq said on Sunday it raised $140 million at a $1.2 billion valuation, as it looks to speed up adoption of its artificial ‌intelligence-driven security operations center (SOC) platform ‌and expand into the U.S. market.

Torq, which uses AI to provide security protection for companies, has now raised a total of $332 million ‍since its inception in 2020.

"This funding accelerates our mission to define and dominate the AI SOC market," said ​Ofer Smadari, ‌CEO and co-founder, Torq.

The company said its customer base includes ​multinationals including Marriott, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, ⁠Uber and Virgin ‌Atlantic.

The latest funding round was ​led by Merlin Ventures, with participation from all existing investors, ‍such as Evolution Equity Partners, Bessemer ⁠Venture Partners, Notable Capital, and Greenfield ​Partners.