Israeli mobile provider to sell 5G-only packages

JERUSALEM : Bezeq Telecom's mobile subsidiary will start selling 5G-only packages in an effort to enlist more subscribers for its 5G network, the Israeli company said on Monday.

Pelephone will be the first in Israel to launch the technology, Bezeq said, adding that subscribers with devices supporting 4G only will still be able to join adapted 4G packages.

"This strategic move will encourage rapid migration of customers to cutting edge cellular technology," said Pelephone CEO Ilan Sigal.

The 5G package will include 1,000 gigabits of data for 54.90 shekels ($15) a month.

Pelephone currently has more than 1.2 million 5G customers, representing 53 per cent of the company's postpaid subscribers, it said.

The business launched a 5G MAX service in September, providing customers with fast broadband speeds even at crowded events such as concerts and sports fixtures. It was part of the rollout of an independent 5G network core, which the company set up with Ericsson.

Pelephone's 5G network covers 80 per cent of Israel.

Rival Cellcom separately said it had established its 1,000th 5G site and launched a superfast 5G Pro network. Its 5G Pro package will be 59.90 shekels a month and include 1,500 GB of 5G browsing.

"From now on, all packages that Cellcom will offer in 5G will be based on the new and advanced network," it said.

($1 = 3.6276 shekels)