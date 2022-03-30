Logo
Israeli robotic beehive maker raises $80 million in private funds
A man cycles next to a robotic beehive, developed by Israeli startup Beewise, in Beit Haemek, Israel July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

30 Mar 2022 07:23PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 07:23PM)
JERUSALEM : Beewise, an Israeli maker of robotic beehives aimed at saving bees from climate changes, said on Wednesday it raised $80 million in a private funding round led by private equity firm Insight Partners.

The round brings total funds to date to $120 million, it said, adding the new financing will go towards meeting rising demand for its robotic beehives.

Beewise said its agricultural technology has saved more than 160 million bees in the past year. Climate controlled and using automated harvesting, the robotic beehives - sheds that are populated by bees and used by farmers - are powered by solar panels.

The artificial technologies (AI) can detect threats, such as pests and pesticides, to a honeybee colony.

It noted that pollination is crucial to life on the planet since 30per cent of the global food supply and more than 70per cent of vegetables, fruit, seeds and nuts are pollinated by bees.

Fortissimo Capital, Corner Ventures, Israeli financial firm Menora Mivtachim, lool ventures, Atooro Fund, brokerage Meitav Dash Investments Ltd and Sanad Abu Dhabi also participated in the funding round.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Source: Reuters

