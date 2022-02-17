Israeli software company Nice eyes double-digit growth in 2022

JERUSALEM :Israeli enterprise software provider Nice expects double-digit growth taking revenue above $2 billion for 2022, it said as it reported a higher than expected increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday.

Nice earned $1.73 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.61 a year earlier. Revenue grew 18per cent to $515 million, with cloud revenue up 28per cent at $285 million.

The company was expected to post adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 on revenue of $496 million, according to a forecast from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

For 2022 Nice projected adjusted EPS of $7.07-$7.27 and revenue of $2.14-$2.16 billion, with the midpoints up 10per cent and 12per cent, respectively, over 2021. Analysts are expecting adjusted EPS of $7.26 and revenue of $2.1 billion.

The company last year posted a 14per cent rise in EPS to $6.52, while revenue gained 16per cent to $1.93 billion.

"We continue to view the Nice story as compelling, with the company well positioned to benefit from a refresh cycle for its broad customer base and competitive displacement," said Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner, who rates Nice as "overweight" and sees compounded annual growth of 30per cent for cloud revenue through 2023.

Nice forecast first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.65-$1.75 and revenue of $505-$515 million, compared with analysts' expectations of $1.70 and $494 million.

Chief executive Barak Eilam said the results were fuelled by growth in cloud services, with cloud revenue up 30per cent in the fourth quarter to lead to more than $1 billion for all of 2021.

Nice's Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 3.1per cent in afternoon trading. It's Nasdaq shares are down 14per cent so far in 2022 after a 7per cent gain in 2021.

(Reporting by Steven ScheerEditing by David Goodman and Michael Urquhart)