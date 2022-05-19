Israeli tech training Masterschool raises $100 million in private fund

JERUSALEM : Masterschool, an Israeli network of tech career-training schools, said on Wednesday it had raised $100 million in an early stage funding round led by venture firm Group 11.

Target Global, Pitango Ventures, Dynamic Loop Capital, Ronald Cohen, and other strategic investors had also contributed to the financing, Masterschool said.

It added that the funding would be used to scale up its network, rapidly increasing the number of schools to provide the opportunities "that come with a tech career to an ever-widening group of people".

Masterschool said students only had to pay for the courses, which lasted six to nine months, after they had been hired.

Since its founding in 2019, graduates from dozens of Masterschool schools have been hired by some of the largest tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Intel, the firm said.