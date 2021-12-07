Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Israel's digital wallets to expand as Google Pay launches
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Israel's digital wallets to expand as Google Pay launches

Israel's digital wallets to expand as Google Pay launches

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with Apple Pay and Google Pay logos is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

07 Dec 2021 08:04PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 08:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Alphabet Inc's Google Pay launched in Israel on Tuesday, with Israel's major banks and credit card companies saying they had signed agreements with Google to offer the new payment service.

The service will allow Android mobile phone users to pay for products in stores that allow contactless payments.

Some 70per cent of Israelis have Android based phones - according to Israeli media, potentially providing a big market for Google Pay, which has about 150 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide.

In May, Apple's Apple Pay launched in Israel, where 30per cent of people have iPhones.

An estimated two-thirds of payment terminals in Israel support the wireless payment standard that allow payments by mobile phone, smart watch or credit card, Bank of Israel data shows.

Shva, the company which processes credit card payments in Israel, said 58.1per cent of credit card purchases in October were contactless and through digital wallets, reaching 373.8 million shekels (US$118.5 million).

Shva said the volume of purchases via digital wallets has risen 20 times in the past half year since Apple Pay entered the market.

"The entry of Google Pay will lead to a further increase in digital wallets," said Shva chief executive Eitan Lev Tov.

Israel's large banks and credit card companies, which issue Visa, Mastercard and American Express cards, said in individual statements that they had signed the agreements with Google to offer Google Pay, with some banks giving cash back to customers for using the service.

(US$1 = 3.1546 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us