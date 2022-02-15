Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Israel's Tower Semi shares halted amid talk firm to be sold to Intel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Israel's Tower Semi shares halted amid talk firm to be sold to Intel

Israel's Tower Semi shares halted amid talk firm to be sold to Intel
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Israeli chipmaker TowerJazz is seen at their offices in Migdal HaEmek, northern Israel September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israel's Tower Semi shares halted amid talk firm to be sold to Intel
FILE PHOTO: U.S. chipmaker Intel Corp's logo is seen on their "smart building" in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel. December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
15 Feb 2022 04:49PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 04:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM : Shares in Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor will not open for trading pending a report of a "material event" by the company, the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) said on Tuesday.

Trading will open following the announcement, the TASE said.

A source said on Monday that Intel Corp is close to buying Tower for about $6 billion, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses.

An Intel spokesman in Tel Aviv said the company does not comment on rumour and speculation.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us