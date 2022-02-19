Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor

ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor

FILE PHOTO: Apple employees work in an Apple Store at the Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

19 Feb 2022 05:38AM (Updated: 19 Feb 2022 05:38AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc investors to vote for a resolution demanding greater transparency in the iPhone maker's efforts to protect workers in its supply chain from forced labor.

Apple will hold its annual shareholder meeting on March 4.

Apple and independent third-parties audited the company's global suppliers in 2020 and found no evidence of forced labor, its latest proxy filing said. Apple also releases reports with information on the protection of its supply-chain workers.

But independent human rights investigators have reported that some Apple suppliers have participated in the Chinese government's forced labor program in the Xinjiang region, "bringing into question the effectiveness of these policies and procedures," ISS said in a report to investors issued Tuesday.

A group of shareholders have asked Apple's board to prepare a report on how the company protects supply-chain workers from forced labor. The request covers the extent to which Apple has identified suppliers and sub-suppliers that are a risk for forced labor, and how many Apple has taken action against.

"The big picture dream is that Apple puts in place a much more solid set of policies and procedures, eliminating forced labor from its supply chain and living by its code of conduct which says it has zero tolerance for forced labor," said Vicky Wyatt, campaign director for SumOfUs, a group supporting the shareholder proposal.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December declined an effort by Apple to skip the shareholder proposal. That same month, American lawmakers passed a bill banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over forced-labor concerns.

Apple declined to provide more details, but its proxy said the company rigorously evaluates labor and human rights risks associated with prospective suppliers before signing them up.

(Reporting by Danielle Kaye; Editing by Richard Chang)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us