Electricity retailer iSwitch to cease operations, accounts to be transferred to SP Group

SINGAPORE: Electricity retailer iSwitch will soon cease operations due to "current electricity market conditions", said the company in an email to customers on Wednesday (Oct 13).

Its electricity retail operations will end on Nov 11 and customers' electricity supply will not be affected, iSwitch said.

From Nov 12, customers will have their accounts transferred to SP Group.

"We are currently working with EMA (Energy Market Authority) and SP Group to ensure a smooth transfer of all our existing customers to SP Group," said iSwitch.

However, if customers would like to switch to another retailer, they may also do so at any time, it added in an FAQ section on its site.