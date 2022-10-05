IT management firm DXC receives takeover approach

DXC Technology said on Tuesday it had been approached by a financial sponsor regarding a potential takeover of the IT management company, without disclosing further details. Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of nearly $6 billion, jumped nearly 9 per cent on Tuesday before a trading halt. They were up 5.5 per cent after trading resumed.

The company has received no formal proposal but is engaged in preliminary discussions, it said.

Baring Private Equity Asia made the takeover approach, according to a tweet from a Bloomberg reporter. Baring did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If a takeover is successful, DXC would be one of several high-flying firms that have opted to go private as surging interest rates and punishing levels of inflation squeeze stock prices.

Vista Equity Partners last month offered to buy software security firm KnowBe4 Inc.

In August, air-freight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc agreed to be taken private for nearly $3 billion by an investor group led by private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc.

The report comes over a year after DXC ended merger talks with French IT consulting group Atos SE, which had made a $10 billion offer for the company.