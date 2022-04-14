Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italian court rules veto on Chinese purchase of seed producer is valid - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italian court rules veto on Chinese purchase of seed producer is valid - sources

14 Apr 2022 01:52AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 01:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : An Italian administrative court has ruled that a government veto on the purchase of seed producer Verisem by Chinese-owned agrochemicals giant Syngenta was valid, rejecting appeals from both firms, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi blocked the proposed takeover last October, the second time he used the special "golden power" rules to ward off an undesired bid on a strategic industry. During 14 months in office, he has issued a total of four vetoes.

At the time of the government's decision, Italian agriculture lobby Coldiretti said Syngenta's move would have shifted to Asia the world's strategic balance in the control of seeds for vegetable and herb production.

Swiss-based Syngenta, which was bought by state-owned ChemChina for $43 billion in 2017, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The group had offered around 200 million euros ($216.24 million) to buy Verisem, sources said.

($1 = 0.9249 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us