Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon

Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon
FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen at an Apple Store in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. October 23, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
Italian court scraps antitrust fine on Apple and Amazon
FILE PHOTO: The Amazon logo is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo
03 Oct 2022 08:14PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2022 08:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Refiles to remove superfluous word, no changes to text)

ROME :An Italian administrative court scrapped a fine imposed by the country's antitrust authority on U.S. tech giants Apple and Amazon for alleged collusion, a document showed on Monday.

The antitrust authority had fined both companies a total of more than 200 million euros ($195.3 million) in 2021, citing alleged anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

Earlier this year, the fine was reduced to an overall 173.3 million euros due to a "material error" in the first calculation.

Amazon said in a statement it welcomed the court's decision.

The antitrust authority declined to comment, while Apple had no immediate comment.

($1 = 1.0242 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.