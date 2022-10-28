Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italian court suspends decision on Amazon's record fine appeal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italian court suspends decision on Amazon's record fine appeal

Italian court suspends decision on Amazon's record fine appeal

FILE PHOTO: Flags flutter outside a distribution centre, during a strike at Amazon's logistics operations in Italy, in Passo Corese, Italy March 22, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

28 Oct 2022 07:11PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : An Italian court has suspended a decision on a request by e-commerce giant Amazon to annul a record 1.13 billion euro ($1.12 billion) fine imposed by Italy's antitrust watchdog for alleged abuse of market dominance, a court ruling showed on Friday.

Italian administrative court TAR del Lazio said it had suspended judgment pending a ruling by the European Union Court of Justice over the case.

Last year Italy's competition watchdog ruled that Amazon had used its dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services on marketplaces to favour the adoption of its own logistics service by sellers active on Amazon.it.

It subsequently imposed one of the highest penalties on a U.S. tech giant in Europe.

Amazon said at the time it "strongly disagreed" with the Italian regulator's decision and would appeal.

The watchdog declined to comment on Friday.($1 = 1.0054 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.