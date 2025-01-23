Italian deal with Starlink would not be security risk, space agency says

ROME : A possible deal between Italy and Elon Musk's Starlink for secure satellite communications would not pose a security risk, the head of national space agency ASI said on Thursday.

Rome is considering using Musk's telecommunications systems to provide encrypted communications between the government, embassies and defence officials operating in high-risk geographical areas.

Opposition parties have criticised the project, questioning whether the handling of such communications should be entrusted to companies owned by the U.S. tech billionaire.

"A possible agreement (with Starlink) would be a concrete solution that grants secure communications, with the use of national proprietary technology," ASI President Teodoro Valente told Reuters.

Doubts over the security of the data involved had little substance from a technical point of view, he said.

Valente also said opting for Starlink's services "would not enter into conflict with IRIS2," referring to the European low-orbit satellite constellation.

IRIS2, a multi-orbit array of up to 280 satellites, promising secure communications for EU governments and new commercial broadband services to under-served areas, was designed to compete with Starlink and Jeff Bezos' Kuiper, but it is not expected to be operational before 2031.

"Negotiations have lasted too long," Valente said, meaning Italy is now forced to look elsewhere.

The EU project was initially supposed to be ready between 2026 and 2027.

Valente confirmed ASI would finalise by the middle of the year a preliminary feasibility study for a national low-orbit satellite constellation, but the project would be "part of the European solution, and not in competition with it".

Despite Italy's long-lasting and prominent role in the space industry - with national yearly production worth 2 billion euros ($2.08 billion) - and legislation supporting the sector, any solution would take years, Valente said.

"We do not have low-orbit satellites in warehouses," he added.

($1 = 0.9617 euros)