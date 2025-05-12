Italian payment app Satispay teams up with Amundi in money market fund service

MILAN :Italy's Satispay said on Monday it would start offering its 5.5 million users a way to earn a return on their cash, in a move that heightens the mobile payment firm's competition with high street banks.

Founded in 2013, Satispay provides a mobile app for payments in shops and for money exchanges between users.

Satispay said it had joined forces with Europe's largest fund manager Amundi to allow users to put their savings into a money market fund. As of May 5, the estimated return net of costs but before taxes was of 2.24 per cent, it said.

"This is just the first step of a longer journey," Chief Executive Officer Alberto Dalmasso said in a statement.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Available only in Italy for now, the investment service does not require a minimum size. The funds can be redeemed at a one-day notice.

The digital payment app said it had introduced in 2018 the chance for users to put some money into digital wallets, without any remuneration. Since then about 1 million people have put aside some 250 million euros.

Italians' risk aversion and their propensity to hold cash in their bank accounts rather than invest their savings have allowed banks in the country to reap record profits as interest rates shot up lifting the cost of lending, while deposit rates failed to take off.

In March current accounts in Italy returned on average 0.38 per centwith deposits overall, including savings accounts, yielding 0.79 per cent, data by Italian banking association ABI showed. Deposits totalled 1.8 trillion euros.

"We want to make more accessible tools that give more value to people's money so as to change a culture traditionally too focused on saving and too little on investing," Dalmasso said.

Satispay has obtained authorisation to operate as a financial investment firm from Luxembourg's financial watchdog.