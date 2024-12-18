Italian police search couriers in tax and labour probe into Amazon, SDA and GLS

MILAN : Italy's tax police on Tuesday searched the headquarters of nine courier companies for alleged false invoices benefiting ecommerce and logistics giants Amazon, SDA and GLS, a search order reviewed by Reuters said.

Prosecutors in the northwestern city of Turin are investigating Amazon Italia Transport and Amazon City Logistica, Italian units of Amazon, SDA Express Courier and General Logistics System Enterprise (GLS) for alleged tax fraud and illegal labour practices, according to the 23-page order.

SDA is part of Poste Italiane group, while GLS is a subsidiary of British group International Distribution Services.

Poste declined to comment. Amazon had no immediate comment when reached by Reuters. GLS did not reply to an e-mailed request for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 0.9521 euros)