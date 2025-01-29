Logo
Business

Italian startup Exein to supply cybersecurity for chips to MediaTek
Italian startup Exein to supply cybersecurity for chips to MediaTek

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Security" in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 04:06PM
Italian tech startup Exein has agreed with Taiwan's MediaTek to provide cybersecurity systems to be embedded on the chipmaker's Genio platform, Exein said on Wednesday.

The deal will provide security features to billions of chips using the system worldwide in industries including mobile, home, automotive and healthcare, Exein said in a statement.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Italy has been trying foster a tech startup sector, and a deal with a major chipmaker could extend its reach.

BY THE NUMBERS

Exein said that following the deal with MediaTek, its technology would be embedded in more than 3 billion devices. The partnership between the two groups is valued at more than 5 million euros ($5.2 million), a figure that Exein expects will double by 2028.

KEY QUOTES

"This is a longterm relationship and positions Exein well to further expand into the automotive and robotics sectors globally," Exein said.

"MediaTek is a key strategic partner for us," it added.

CONTEXT

Exein raised $15 million in Series B funding last year.

Its clients include Daikin, Seco and Kontron.

($1 = 0.9580 euros)

Source: Reuters

