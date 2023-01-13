Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italian watchdog fines online retailer YNAP more than $5 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italian watchdog fines online retailer YNAP more than $5 million

Italian watchdog fines online retailer YNAP more than $5 million

Branding is seen on the clothing of an employee of online clothing retailer Yoox Net-A-Porter at their Tech Hub premises in White City in London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

13 Jan 2023 04:36PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2023 04:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italy's antitrust agency has fined online fashion retailer YOOX Net-A-Porter (YNAP) 5.25 million euros ($5.69 million) over misleading pricing and its returns policy, the regulator said on Friday.

The retailer advertised reductions on products on which the final sale price was "substantially the same" as the pre-discount price and blocked orders from customers who had previously returned more than a certain amount of purchases, the regulator said in a statement.

YNAP did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The regulator said the violations took place between 2019-2022.

The business was controlled by Swiss luxury group Richemont until last year, when it sold a majority stake to luxury e-commerce specialist Farfetch and Dubai Mall developer Mohamed Alabbar.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.