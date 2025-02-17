Italian websites targeted by alleged pro-Russian hackers

ROME : Some 20 Italian websites, including of banks and airports, were targeted by alleged pro-Russia hackers, Italy's cybersecurity agency said on Monday, linking the attack to recent tensions between Rome and Moscow.

Earlier this month, Italian President Sergio Mattarella compared Russia's war on Ukraine to the expansionism of Nazi Germany before World War II. His comments outraged Moscow, but were defended by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Monday's cyberattacks were carried out by pro-Russian hacker group Noname057(16) against the websites of Intesa Sanpaolo, Banca Monte dei Paschi, Iccrea Banca and Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports, among others, but did not cause major disruption, the cybersecurity agency said.

Intesa Sanpaolo and SEA, the company which manages Milan's airports, declined to comment. A spokesman for Iccrea Banca said the bank had no disruptions. Banca Monte dei Paschi did not immediately reply to a request of comment.

The Italian cybersecurity agency said that the hacker group motivated its cyber attack citing Mattarella's remarks. In December Noname057(16) claimed another cyber attack on Italy, targeting around 10 institutional websites.