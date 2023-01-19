Italy committed to secure Intel investment over chip factory, minister says

MILAN : Italy's government is determined to secure an investment by Intel to build a chip factory in the country, the economy minister said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, or luckily, we have had a change in the government: things have worldwide changed as regarding costs, but we are still committed", Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on the sidelines of a parliamentary audition.

In her end-of-year news conference in December, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she considered Intel's investment as highly strategic and would schedule a meeting with the company to explore ways to facilitate it.

(Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Alessia Pé, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)