Italy competition watchdog broadens probe into Meta over AI tools in WhatsApp

MILAN :Italy's antitrust authority said on Wednesday it has broadened the scope of its investigation into Meta Platforms over allegations the company abused its dominant position through the use of its artificial intelligence tool on messaging service WhatsApp.

The Authority has also opened a procedure for the possible adoption of interim measures with respect to the new WhatsApp Business Solution Terms, introduced on October 15, and the integration of new Meta AI interaction tools or features into WhatsApp, it said in a statement.

The Italian regulator had started the investigation in July.