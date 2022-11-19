Italy court rejects Google's appeal against watchdog fine, accepts Apple's one

MILAN : An Italian administrative court on Friday rejected an appeal by Alphabet's Google against a decision by Italy's antitrust authority to fine the group, but accepted iPhone maker Apple's appeal against the watchdog's ruling.

Last year, Italy's antitrust regulator fined Google and Apple 10 million euros ($10.36 million) each, claiming that the two tech groups had not provided "clear and immediate information" on how they collect and use the data of those who access their services.

Both Google and Apple had no immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9655 euros)

