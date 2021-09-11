Logo
Italy data authority asks Facebook for clarifications on smart glasses
FILE PHOTO: Facebook and Ray-Ban?s first smart glasses which launched on September 9, 2021 are seen in a handout image. Ray-Ban and Facebook/Handout via REUTERS

11 Sep 2021 02:29AM (Updated: 11 Sep 2021 02:31AM)
MILAN : Italy's data protection authority said on Friday it has asked Facebook to provide clarifications over the social media giant's newly launched smart glasses to assess whether the product is compliant with privacy laws.

Facebook smart glasses https://www.reuters.com/technology/facebook-unveils-its-first-smart-glasses-2021-09-09, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook's services using a companion app.

The Italian watchdog said it has called on the Irish data protection commissioner, which leads oversight of Facebook because the social-media company's European headquarters are based in Ireland, to ask Facebook for clarifications.

The Italian authority said it wanted to be informed on measures Facebook has put in place to protect people occasionally filmed, in particular children, as well as on systems adopted to make data collected anonymous and features of the voice assistant connected to the glasses.

A Facebook spokeperson in Italy had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Mark Porter)

Source: Reuters

