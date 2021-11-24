Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

24 Nov 2021 11:54PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2021 12:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN: The Italian government will discuss KKR's proposed takeover on Telecom Italia (TIM) when the US fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

TIM said on Sunday it had received a non-binding €10.8 billion (US$12.10 billion) offer from KKR aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private.

Rome has special anti-takeover powers to shield companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.

"It is too early to talk about that," Giorgetti said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us