Italy to discuss KKR's move on TIM after binding bid, minister says

MILAN: The Italian government will discuss KKR's proposed takeover on Telecom Italia (TIM) when the US fund makes a binding proposal, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

TIM said on Sunday it had received a non-binding €10.8 billion (US$12.10 billion) offer from KKR aimed at taking Italy's biggest phone group private.

Rome has special anti-takeover powers to shield companies deemed of strategic importance from foreign bids.

"It is too early to talk about that," Giorgetti said.