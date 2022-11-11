Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy econ minister says lots of departments involved in TIM plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy econ minister says lots of departments involved in TIM plans

Italy econ minister says lots of departments involved in TIM plans

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia (TIM) logo and stock graph are seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Nov 2022 06:22PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 06:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : A potential takeover of Telecom Italia by state lender CDP is something that needs to be discussed by ministers from a number of departments, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Friday.

Giorgetti was asked about the proposal on the sidelines of a news conference. The idea has been floated as a potential alternative to TIM's own plan to do a deal with CDP for its network grid to help create a national fibre champion.

The minister had earlier told the news conference that he had confidence in Italy's economic forecasts, calling them "prudent" and in line with those due to be unveiled by the European Commission.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.