Italy to give new electric car buyers subsidy of up to €6,000

New Fiat 500 electric cars are displayed at a Fiat Chrysler event held to unveil its first electric model, in Milan, Italy, March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

09 Mar 2022 03:41AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2022 04:25AM)
ROME: Italy plans to subsidise up to €6,000 (US$6,570) of the purchase price of new electric vehicles as part of its plan to support the country's automotive industry, a government source said on Tuesday.

Rome has set aside €8.7 billion euros until 2030, including around €700 million for this year, to support its carmaking industry.

The subsidy of up to €6,000 is subject to the purchase of new vehicles costing up to €35,000 and includes a €2,000 euro contribution linked to the scrappage of a polluting combustion-engine car.

The purchase of hybrid electric vehicles costing up to €45,000 will be subsidised with up to €2,500, while the plan also includes incentives of €1,250 for state-of-the art combustion-engine (Euro6) cars when older vehicles are scrapped, the source said.

Source: Reuters

