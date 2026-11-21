ROME, Nov 20 : Italy has given provisional approval to Tesla's Assisted Driving System (TAD), Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday, making it the first major European Union country to embrace the technology developed by the U.S. electric vehicle maker.

In a post on X, Salvini said the decision was "another step forward toward innovation, technology and the mobility of the future".

The green light followed "a thorough technical feasibility assessment", the minister said, and came ahead of an ongoing European Union approval process.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk wrote back on X: "Thank you, much appreciated!"

TAD, formerly known as Full Self-Driving (FSD), is a so-called 'hands-off, eyes-on' system, that allows a vehicle to drive autonomously while requiring continuous supervision from a behind the steering-wheel.

Several smaller EU countries have already taken the same step as Italy.

After receiving initial approval in the Netherlands in April, the system was subsequently recognised in countries including Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Belgium, allowing Tesla to expand its footprint ahead of a broader EU vote.

Tesla also said on X on Friday that TAD had been approved in Italy, posting a video from inside one of its cars navigating the streets of Rome in autonomous mode.