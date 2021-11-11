Logo
Business

Italy industry minister to meet with DAZN management in account policy row
Business

FILE PHOTO: A man works in Internet streaming service DAZN's office in Tokyo, Japan March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

11 Nov 2021 12:24AM (Updated: 11 Nov 2021 12:20AM)
MILAN : Italy's industry minister has called for a meeting with the management of sports streaming app DAZN to discuss the impact of its account policy changes on consumers, especially in regards to it holding broadcasting rights for Serie A soccer matches.

The meeting with Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti will be held on Tuesday, his ministry said in a statement.

In March, DAZN won broadcast rights for Italy's Serie A soccer matches till the end of the 2023-2024 season, but has since faced complaints about disruptions and poor quality of the streaming during live matches.

In direct response to the DAZN disruptions, Italy this month approved new requirements in terms of service quality during the transmission of special events including soccer matches.

DAZN has always said it was ready to cooperate with Italian authorities.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

