Italy investigates Stellantis, Tesla, VW and BYD over EV consumer info

MILAN :Italy's competition authority said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.

The investigations for possible unfair commercial practices concern information "on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and limitations on standard battery warranties, potentially in breach of the Consumer Code", the watchdog said in a statement.

Under Italian legislation, breaches of consumer rights rules can lead to company fines ranging from 5,000 euros ($5,230) to 10 million euros.

Stellantis said in a statement it was fully cooperating with the authority and had provided the necessary answers, information and documentation.

"Stellantis... is convinced that it has provided adequate, precise and exhaustive answers to the questions posed by the officials," it said.

"Stellantis places the needs and satisfaction of its customers at the centre of all its activities and believes that the ongoing investigation will confirm this".

BYD and Volkswagen declined to comment on the investigations. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the authority, the automakers' websites offer "generic and sometimes contradictory information" on electric car driving ranges, without clarifying which factors may impact the advertised maximum range, and to what extent.

The range of EVs may be significantly reduced by external conditions such as cold weather or the use of air conditioning in hot temperatures, as well as the type of routes traveled, it said.

The regulator also alleged that websites failed to give consumers clear and complete information on battery capacity degradation resulting from normal vehicle use, and on the terms or limitations of the battery warranty.

As is customary in such cases, the authority said it carried out inspections on Thursday at the Italian headquarters of the four automakers, aided by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crimes police.

($1 = 0.9557 euros)