Italy moves to phase 2 in satellite constellation plan

ROME :Italy is pressing ahead with a plan to set up its own low-orbit satellite constellation, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The dual use constellation - for civil and military uses - will be made up of over 100 satellites, which will be interoperable with all other existing constellations, the source said.

"The idea is for the constellation to work together with others, not necessarily on its own," the person said, adding that the constellation isn't likely to be ready earlier than 2031.

Italy's space agency presented the government with a preliminary feasibility study for the project in early March, well ahead of the summer deadline it had initially set.

It is now moving forward with a so-called phase 2, entailing talks with companies including state-controlled defence and aerospace group Leonardo, which will be involved in manufacturing and setting up the constellation.

Leonardo was not immediately available for comment.

