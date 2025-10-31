Italy opens inquiry into alleged price fixing by Chinese drone maker DJI

ROME :The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) said it had opened an investigation into the European subsidiary of the Chinese drone maker DJI and its Italian importer over allegations that they pressured retailers to fix the prices of their products.

The AGCM has received reports that DJI, the world's largest drone maker, and local importer Nital monitored the prices charged by retailers. Those who deviated from the ones on Nital's website received warnings including threats that supplies would be interrupted.

"In this way, DJI and Nital allegedly enforce adherence to resale prices across their distribution network, preventing any form of price competition such as discounts or reductions for customers," the AGCM said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Such practice, known as resale price maintenance, would be a breach of European Union rules, with fines normally imposed as a punishment if allegations of wrongdoing are upheld.

In response, DJI said on Thursday that it was "committed to rigorous legal and regulatory standards."

"We will cooperate fully with the relevant authorities as their investigation proceeds," it added in an emailed statement.

Nital could not be reached for comment.

(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Gavin Jones)