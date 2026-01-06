Italy, Pirelli explore new ways to end Chinese involvement in tyremaker, FT reports

Jan 6 : ‌Tyremaker Pirelli and Italy's government are exploring new ways to end Chinese state-owned Sinochem's involvement in the Milan‑based company amid U.S. pressure, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Pirelli's Italian investor Camfina had earlier complained that Sinochem's presence was hindering the tyremaker's expansion ‌plans in the U.S., as Washington tightens ‌restrictions on Chinese technology in the automotive sector.

Sinochem is Pirelli's largest investor with a stake of about 34.1 per cent, according to LSEG data.

Rome is now mulling a fresh intervention as Washington’s ban on Chinese-backed hardware and software that interact ‍with U.S. cars comes into effect in March, the report added, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. Pirelli declined to comment on the ​matter. Sinochem and the ‌Italian government did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In recent months, U.S. officials have pressured ​Italy to curb Sinochem's influence, while Pirelli has offered several proposals ⁠to the Chinese shareholder, ‌including a stake sale, though Sinochem did not immediately ​engage, the report added.

Sinochem last month appointed BNP Paribas as advisers to explore sale options, according to ‍the FT report.

Sources close to the matter told Reuters last ⁠year that Sinochem was open to bids for its Pirelli stake ​if the offer ‌came with a premium.