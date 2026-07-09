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Italy privacy watchdog fines Character.AI owner over age-check failures
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Italy privacy watchdog fines Character.AI owner over age-check failures

Italy privacy watchdog fines Character.AI owner over age-check failures

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at data on his mobile as background with crowd of people walking is projected in this picture illustration taken May 30, 2018. Picture taken May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

09 Jul 2026 09:30PM (Updated: 09 Jul 2026 09:40PM)
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ROME, July 9 : Italy's data protection authority fined Character Technologies, the U.S.-based owner of generative AI platform Character.AI, €158,000 ($180,500) for breaches of data protection rules, it said on Thursday in a statement. 

The service allows users, including minors, to chat with AI-generated virtual characters.

• The regulator found several privacy violations, including shortcomings in information provided to users about the processing of their personal data.

• The authority also raised concerns about safeguards for minors and the effectiveness of age-verification procedures, saying further protections were needed beyond those already in place.

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• Character Technologies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• The authority, known as Garante, also said the company was late in conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) and appointing an EU representative.

• The Garante has been one of the most proactive regulators in Europe on AI. In 2023, it briefly banned the use of OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot over age-check and data collection issues.

($1 = 0.8754 euros)

(Writing by Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Source: Reuters
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