Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy regulator probes Stellantis, VW, Tesla and BYD over EV consumer information
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Italy regulator probes Stellantis, VW, Tesla and BYD over EV consumer information

Italy regulator probes Stellantis, VW, Tesla and BYD over EV consumer information

FILE PHOTO: Stellantis premium brand Alfa Romeo reveals the Milano, its first fully electric car (EV), during an event in Milan, Italy April 10, 2024. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 03:23PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2025 03:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Italy's antitrust agency said on Friday it was investigating BYD, Stellantis, Tesla and Volkswagen for allegedly misleading consumers on the performance of their electric vehicles.

The four investigations for possible unfair commercial practices concern "the information provided to consumers on EV driving range, battery capacity degradation and limitations on standard battery warranties, potentially in breach of the Consumer Code," the regulator said in a statement.

As is customary in such circumstances, the agency said it carried out inspections on Thursday at the Italian headquarters of the four automakers, aided by the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crimes police.

BYD had no immediate comment on the investigation. Stellantis and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while it was not immediately possible to contact Tesla's Italian operations.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement