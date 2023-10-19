Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy remains open to investment by Intel, rival chipmakers: Minister
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy remains open to investment by Intel, rival chipmakers: Minister

Italy remains open to investment by Intel, rival chipmakers: Minister

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Intel logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

19 Oct 2023 11:13PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2023 11:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Italy remains open to a possible investment by Intel in the country and would also welcome other chip makers, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday.

The minister said Italy had offered a state contribution to facilitate the Intel investment and the US company had not asked for more.

Intel last year announced it aimed to build an advanced packaging and assembly chip factory in Italy as part of a wider long-term investment plan to expand capacity across Europe. The deal, expected to involve state subsidies, has not yet been finalised.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.