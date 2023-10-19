Italy remains open to investment by Intel, rival chipmakers - minister

ROME : Italy remains open to a possible investment by Intel in the country and would also welcome other chip makers, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Wednesday.

The minister said Italy had offered a state contribution to facilitate the Intel investment and the U.S. company had not asked for more.

Intel last year announced it aimed to build an advanced packaging and assembly chip factory in Italy as part of a wider long-term investment plan to expand capacity across Europe. The deal, expected to involve state subsidies, has not yet been finalised.