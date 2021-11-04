Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy to set quality requirements for streaming services after DAZN problems - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy to set quality requirements for streaming services after DAZN problems: Report

04 Nov 2021 11:44PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 12:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME: Italy is preparing new rules aimed at preventing malfunctions in video streaming services following complaints of disruption during live matches of its top soccer league Serie A, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik, streaming app DAZN secured the rights in March to screen Serie A matches live for three seasons with a €2.5 billion (US$2.89 billion) bid, under a technical and distribution partnership with Italy's biggest phone group Telecom Italia.

However, viewers this season have complained about blockages and poor quality of the streaming during matches, and at least three major outages have occurred.

A decree expected to be approved by the government later on Thursday will set new requirements in terms of service quality during the transmission of special events including soccer matches, the sources said.

Italy's communications watchdog (AGCOM) and the industry ministry will detail the new rules at a later stage, the sources said.

DAZN said it was ready to cooperate with Italian authorities.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Italy

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us