Italy is testing Starlink antennas in some embassies, minister says

ROME : Italy has installed Starlink antennas in four embassies around the world to test their functionality, but has not signed a national security contract with Elon Musk's company, a minister said on Thursday.

Italy's right-wing administration is aiming to guarantee encrypted communications between the government, diplomats and defence officials operating in risky areas and Musk's Starlink is among the contenders to provide the system.

But talks between the government and Starlink have sparked outrage among opposition politicians who question the wisdom of handing a national security contract to a foreign businessman and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Some experiments with Starlink satellite systems were started at diplomatic offices in Burkina Faso, Bangladesh, Lebanon and Iran, which were therefore equipped with Starlink antennas, although none are active to date," Minister for parliamentary relations Luca Ciriani told the Senate.

"The procedure is that the antennas are activated only to test their functioning and are then suspended with the aim of reactivating them only when necessary," Ciriani said.

He told lawmakers the antennas would not be used to exchange classified information and were not deployed as part of a direct deal between Italy and Musk's SpaceX, of which Starlink is part, but through contracts stipulated by third companies.

"There has been no entrustment of the country's critical infrastructure to Starlink," Ciriani added.

Starlink is a dominant force in the sector with 6,700 active satellites. Sources have told Reuters Rome is considering a five-year deal worth a total 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion).

Rivals include the smaller Franco-British operator Eutelsat, which is also in talks with the government but manages a constellation of around 650 low earth orbit satellites.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)