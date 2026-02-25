Italy watchdog bans Amazon logistics unit from using staff personal data

MILAN, Feb 24 : Italy's privacy authority said on Tuesday it had banned Amazon Italia Logistica from using personal information of 1,800 workers at its Passo Corese logistics centre, north-east of Rome.

Amazon Italia Logistica must also stop processing any data collected through four video-surveillance cameras installed near bathrooms and in break areas of the facility, the regulator said in a statement.

Amazon had no immediate comment.

The information, which was accessible by numerous managers, includes details on medical conditions, workers' participation in strikes and union activity and sensitive details about workers' families. Such processing breached rules that bar employers from handling data that is not relevant to assessing professional skills, the authority said.

The ban covers data gathered by the e-commerce giant during employment and retained for up to 10 years after workers left the company, it added.

The watchdog also said it carried out inspections at the Passo Corese site between February 9 and 12 and that its investigation was continuing to examine any further potential violations.