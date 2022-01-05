Italy watchdog says Telecom Italia's fiber scheme fits EU rules

MILAN : Italy's communications watchdog said on Tuesday a scheme presented by Telecom Italia (TIM) to help fund the roll out of fiber optic networks was compliant with EU rules aimed at boosting high speed internet coverage.

TIM's co-investment plan envisages the involvement of other players interested in investing in fiber-to-the-home networks to share long term risks.

The watchdog said it would begin a market test to gauge feedback on the matter.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Stephen Jewkes)