Italy will fully control data in any Starlink deal, Musk adviser says

MILAN : Italy would have full control of its data under any potential deal struck with Elon Musk's Starlink for secure satellite communications, an Italian representative for the billionaire's aerospace businesses said.

Rome is considering the use of Musk's telecommunications systems to provide encrypted communications between the government, Italian diplomats and defence officials operating in risky areas.

The project has been sharply criticised by opposition parties questioning whether the handling of such communications should be entrusted to companies owned by the U.S. tech billionaire.

Starlink, part of Musk's SpaceX aerospace business, has 6,700 active satellites in low-Earth orbit and is a dominant force in the sector.

Italy is considering a five-year deal worth a total 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"Data would remain in the full control of Italian institutions, which would be able to use U.S. technology but at the same time protect national interest", Andrea Stroppa, an adviser for Elon Musk told Italian state broadcaster RAI late on Thursday.

He did not elaborate further and added that discussions with the government had started before Prime Minister Meloni took office, in October 2022.

The right-wing leader, who has come under fire from opposition over the talks given her good relationship with Musk, dismissed concerns that these ties would have any influence in the evaluation of the project.

($1 = 0.9709 euros)