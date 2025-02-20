Italy working on alternative to Musk's Starlink, minister says

ROME : Italy is aiming to develop its own low-orbit satellites for government communications, its industry minister said on Wednesday, presenting it as an alternative to systems provided by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government had previously said it was considering the use of Musk's Starlink satellites to provide encrypted communications between officials operating in risky areas.

The suggestion was sharply criticised by opposition politicians, who questioned the wisdom of handing a national security contract to a foreign entrepreneur who is also part of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump.

"We are in fact working on the creation of a national low-orbit satellite system developed independently, with the involvement of the main national players," Minister Adolfo Urso said in the lower house of parliament.

Urso, a member of Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy party, said that would offer a competitive alternative to infrastructure provided by other global operators, including Musk.

Urso did not give a timing for the development of the project and did not specify which companies the government had called in, but said the national space agency would carry out a feasibility study.

Musk has a warm relationship with Meloni and said last month he would be ready to offer his services to Italy. However, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto denied an agreement had been sealed.

Starlink, part of Musk's SpaceX aerospace business, has 6,700 active satellites in low earth orbit. A source told Reuters that Italy was considering a five-year deal with the company worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.57 billion).

($1 = 0.9584 euros)