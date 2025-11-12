Italy's A2A lifts investment plan to $27 billion on data centre demand

MILAN :Italian multi-utility A2A said on Wednesday it had raised its total projected investments for 2024-2035 to 23 billion euros ($27 billion), with 1.6 billion euros earmarked for creating and managing data centres.

The updated business plan to be presented to analysts later increases projected investment by 1 billion euros and nudges up financial targets in the final part of the strategy.

A2A also confirmed minimum annual dividend growth of 4 per cent.

Shares in A2A were down 6 per cent at 0840 GMT, while Milan's blue-chip index rose, with traders citing overly cautious financial estimates for next year as the reason for the drop.

A2A stock has risen by around 14 per cent in the last 30 days.

PRIVILEGED POSITION TO SUPPORT DATA CENTRES

Italy's northern region of Lombardy encompasses the country's financial capital Milan and the industrial city of Brescia, a geographic area where A2A sees a surge in new digital infrastructures that will boost electricity demand, network connection and thermal management needs.

"A2A's long-standing presence in Lombardy together with the significant acquisition of electricity networks in the provinces of Milan and Brescia, put the group in a privileged position to actively support the roll-out of data centres", A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini said in a statement.

Data centres around Milan are expected to add around two gigawatts of capacity over the next five years, a tenfold increase from current levels, Mazzoncini said last month.

Separately A2A, which specialises in energy and waste management in Italy, reported a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in its nine-month core profit to 1.73 billion euros ($2 billion), due to lower hydroelectric production.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)