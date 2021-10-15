Italy's antitrust approves with conditions Nexi's merger with SIA

MILAN : Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it gave its green light to Nexi's planned acquisition of smaller rival SIA but imposed some conditions on the two groups.

Last month Italy's competition watchdog said it had opened an investigation into Nexi's merger with SIA, citing antitrust concerns in the country's digital payments industry.

Italy's watchdog added that the measures imposed aimed at avoiding discriminations and granting efficiency to any potential new players in the sector.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)