Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's antitrust approves with conditions Nexi's merger with SIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's antitrust approves with conditions Nexi's merger with SIA

Italy's antitrust approves with conditions Nexi's merger with SIA

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured outside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

15 Oct 2021 12:09AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 12:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's antitrust authority said on Thursday it gave its green light to Nexi's planned acquisition of smaller rival SIA but imposed some conditions on the two groups.

Last month Italy's competition watchdog said it had opened an investigation into Nexi's merger with SIA, citing antitrust concerns in the country's digital payments industry.

Italy's watchdog added that the measures imposed aimed at avoiding discriminations and granting efficiency to any potential new players in the sector.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us